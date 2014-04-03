In One Word, What's Your Biggest Source Of Work-Related Stress?

The big jobs report that comes out at the beginning of every month has tons of data on how the job market is doing. But it doesn't tell us much about what peoples' jobs are really like.

Last month, we asked people to tell us what they really do at work. This month, we asked: What's your biggest source of work-related stress? Tell us in one word and a photo, and explain why. Here are some of the responses.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.