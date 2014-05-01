Merger Possible In Home Entertainment Industry

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with another possible home entertainment merger.

AT&T wants to purchase the Satellite TV provider DirecTV. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. The deal would likely be worth around $40 billion. This comes in the wake of Comcast's attempt to buy Time Warner Cable. It's still seeking government approval for the deal.

Acquiring DirecTV would give AT&T a national foothold in pay television, as well as new platforms to deliver video on demand. The two companies already have a partnership to provide Internet service to DirecTV subscribers. Neither company is commenting. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.