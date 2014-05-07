Yogurt May Become New York's Official Snack

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business is: A Yogurt State of Mind.

The New York State Senate voted on yesterday on the official state snack.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

They were voting to give that honor to yogurt. Apparently, New York is the leading yogurt producer in America. But in a state famous for bagels and giant pretzels, not to mention big apples, the debate got heated.

MONTAGNE: The social media site BuzzFeed tweeted the highlights, such as a state senator asking, was yogurt the only option?

INSKEEP: Another lawmaker worried about offending those with lactose intolerance.

MONTAGNE: Finally, a senator from the Bronx pointed out that it was getting late and they were still, "discussing yogurt."

INSKEEP: That's a Bronx cheer if I ever heard one. So the lawmakers voted. Yogurt, won and presumably, everyone then went out for pizza.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.