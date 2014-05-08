Silent Tracks Earn Indie Band $20,000 In Royalties

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: silence is golden.

An indie band in Michigan recently made an odd request of its fans.

The band Vulfpeck uploaded an album on the Spotify music site called "Sleepify." It contained 30-second tracks of silence. They encourage fans to keep playing the silence while they sleep. This is meant to earn royalties. Spotify pays a fraction of a penny each time a song is played, and the same apparently, with hitting play on silence.

INSKEEP: So it was an album of nothing. The scheme worked. The band made $20,000 in royalties, enough to finance a tour with free admission for fans.

MONTAGNE: But the streaming service asked the band remove the album, claiming that it violates Spotify's terms of content.

INSKEEP: Apparently, meaning that the content is actually supposed to contain content.

