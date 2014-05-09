Apple Expected To Buy Beats Electronics

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with iPhones and headphones.

Apple is set to buy Beats Electronics for more than $3 billion. That's according to a report in the Financial Times. Beats is a headphone maker founded by hip-hop star Dr. Dre and the producer Jimmy Iovine.

Ironically, Iovine has said the inspiration to found Beats six years ago was the poor-quality headphones that Apple put in with its products. He offered a better alternative, and Apple hobbled the old adage if you can't beat 'em, buy 'em. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.