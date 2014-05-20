U.S. Files Cyberspying Charges Against Chinese Officials

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with spying charges against Chinese hackers.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The U.S. Justice Department filed charges today against five members of the Chinese military. Justice Department officials said the five are accused of hacking six American companies, including United States Steel Corp., to gain trade secrets.

This is the first time the U.S. government has openly accused employees of another nation with cybercrimes that targeted U.S. businesses. The grand jury indictment said that the cyberspying on American businesses targeted nuclear power companies and solar product makers as well. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.