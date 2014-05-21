Cable Companies Are Among The Most Hated Industries In U.S.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Cable Rage.

Cable companies make up one of the most hated industries in America.

And even among cable providers, one brand is despised above all others. A new survey of cable, satellite and other TV providers shows Time Warner Cable gets the lowest marks for consumer satisfaction.

INSKEEP: The best in that department were AT&T, U-verse and DirecTV, two providers that plan to merge. Time Warner is merging with Comcast, which was rated second worst behind Time Warner.

