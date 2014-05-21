General Motors Issues Another Major Recall

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

GM is recalling another 2.4 million cars and trucks. The vehicles have many problems involving seat belts, air bags and gear shifts. You'll recall that GM was hammered for years waiting to recall Of cars with faulty ignition switches. Now the company is called back those cars and many more - a total of 13 million cars this year.

In other words, GM has recalled more cars this year than it has sold in the last several years combined, and it's only May.