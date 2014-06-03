Watchdog Group Releases Global Energy Investment Report

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with the outlook for oil. This is a change of course - the International Energy Agency has released a report on global energy investment. And this group predicts the United States will have to rely more heavily on Middle East oil in the coming years, as North American sources start to dry up a little bit. U.S. energy production has boomed recently, much of it coming from oil and gas extracted from shale. But the IEA says U.S. production will start to lose steam around 2020, and that would put more bargaining power back in the hands of OPEC countries, such as Saudi Arabia. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.