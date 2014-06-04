Attorney Says Sterling Will Sell Clippers, Drop NBA Suit

Reuters is quoting an attorney for Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling as saying his client has agreed to sell the team, and to drop a $1 billion lawsuit against the NBA.

Attorney Maxwell Blecher said Wednesday that Sterling "has made an agreement with the NBA to resolve all their differences," according to SI.com.

Sterling has been banned for life and fined $2.5 million by the NBA for racist remarks he made in a taped telephone conversation. Last week, his estranged wife, Shelly, agreed to sell the team to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer for $2 billion.

The change of heart for the embattled Sterling, who had until recently insisted he would not sell, was hinted at on Tuesday, ESPN reports:

" 'I feel fabulous, I feel very good,' Sterling told NBC4 on Tuesday night when asked how he felt about his wife, Shelly, selling the team to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. 'Everything is just the way it should be, really. It may have worked out differently, but it's good. It's all good.'

" 'I'm OK, I'm OK. Is the NBA OK? I'm not sure about that. Is [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver OK? I'm sure he's OK.' "

