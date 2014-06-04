U.S. Proposes New Tariffs On Chinese-Made Solar Products

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We'll begin NPR's Business News with a solar flare up. Yesterday, the U.S. proposed new tariffs on Chinese-made solar products - a move that China warned would worsen trade relations. China previously was able to avoid paying tariffs by having the products assembled and shipped from other countries. The new duties will need final approval, but could be as high as 35 percent. It's the latest trade dispute over solar imports, which totaled over one and a half billion dollars last year. Last year, China announced tariffs on raw materials from the United States used to make solar panels. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.