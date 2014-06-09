Tyson Foods Prevails In Bidding War For Hillshire Brands

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's Business News like, perhaps your breakfast, begins with sausage. Tyson Foods has prevailed in a bidding war for Hillshire Brands, the maker of Jimmy Dean sausage as well as Ball Park hotdogs. The deal, reportedly worth just under $7 billion, was made over the weekend, although details have not yet been made public. Tyson, the nation's biggest meat company, beat out Pilgrim's Pride, which is owned by a giant Brazilian food Corporation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.