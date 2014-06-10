Short Suit Is A Cool Way To Look Professional In Summer Months

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is the breeze on your knees. Summer is just around the corner, and in many parts of the country the heat and humidity are already on the rise.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

They sure are here, in Washington. One problem men face in these hot months - and I know this all too well, Renee - is trying to look sharp in a suit and not turning into a giant, sweaty mess. Well, now the world of fashion claims they have an answer. Gentlemen, we give you the short suit.

MONTAGNE: On top, the traditional suit jacket, but down below, instead of long pants there are shorts to match. Popstar Pharrell Williams is credited with starting this fashion trend after he sported a short tuxedo at this year's Academy Awards.

GREENE: And a number of retailers are pushing short suits, like Barney's and J. Crew, which describe one of their short suits as having that, quote, old-school country club vibe - more Gatsby than "Caddyshack." Although, I could see Bill Murray one of these. Renee you will never, ever see me in one of these, I promise. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.