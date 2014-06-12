Paula Deen Is Back In The Kitchen With Web Show

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And from corn to our last word in business today, corn casserole.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "PAULA'S HOME COOKING")

PAULA DEEN: It's so, so good. All we're going to use is canned corn...

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

That is, of course, Paula Deen on the Food Network.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "PAULA'S HOME COOKING")

DEEN: We've got a cup of sour cream, and we've got a half a stick of melted butter.

GREENE: Only half a stick of butter. Well, Deen's carb-and-fat-happy cooking has been off the air for about a year now. She has been lying low since she faced a big public backlash after admitting to using racial slurs and also revealing that she has diabetes.

MONTAGNE: Now she's cooked up plans for a comeback. Yesterday, she announced the Paula Deen Network, a digital, subscription channel.

GREENE: We presume stick of butter not included. That is the Business News on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.