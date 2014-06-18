Dunkin Donuts To Open 5 Stores In California
And our last word in business today is westward hope.
That East Coast staple Dunkin' Donuts plans to open five stores in California by the end of the year.
WERTHEIMER: The company says it expects to eventually open 1,000 shops in California.
MONTAGNE: There were about a dozen Dunkin' Donuts out here in the 1990s. But they closed more than a decade ago.
WERTHEIMER: And this reality was apparently very difficult for some people to handle. It even inspired a parody of Beyonce's song "Drunk in Love."
MONTAGNE: In "Dunkin Love," the singer pleads for a West Coast Dunkin' Donuts.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DUNKIN LOVE")
REGGIE WHITE: (Singing) Why can't I have you on the West Coast, baby? I want you right now.
MONTAGNE: And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.
WERTHEIMER: And I'm Linda Wertheimer.
WHITE: (Singing) Coffee on ice - coffee on ice - feeling like and addict when I smell it on the grill - donut bites - donut bites. You got them munchkins, munchkins, munchkins. Dunkin', I want you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.