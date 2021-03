The popularity of movies like Hunger GamesandDisney's Bravehas led more people to pick up bows and arrows. One product line that's benefited from this trend even lets customers shoot arrows at other people — without harming them. As Stan Jastrzebski of WBAA reports, the Indiana inventor of Archery Tag says his audience is more than just young adults.

Copyright 2021 WBAA News. To see more, visit WBAA News.