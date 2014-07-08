Firm Reimage Itself To Avoid Confusion With Extremist Group

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in Business is the end of Isis. No, not that Isis.

To avoid any confusion with the militant group that's been making news with that same name - a mobile payment company called Isis is planning to rename itself.

MONTAGNE: In a memo yesterday, the company's CEO acknowledged that rebranding is not easy, but it is in the company's best interest.

INSKEEP: No word yet on a new name. Isis was also the name of an Egyptian goddess, by the way. So maybe this company could go with Osiris, her husband, who represented commerce. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

