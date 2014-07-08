Judge Preliminarily Approves NFL Concussion Settlement

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News begins with a possible settlement for veterans in the NFL. A judge gave preliminary approval to a deal likely worth hundreds of millions of dollars in response to a suit brought by retired players. They say the NFL hid the dangers of hits to the head. Twenty thousand retired players as well as beneficiaries of retired players will vote on this settlement. The NFL would admit no guilt as part of the deal and would be able to challenge claims by former players. The league says that is to help prevent fraud since there will be no cap on cash award to former players. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.