London Netflix Office Searches For Qualified Couch Potato

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A new study of traffic congestion finds, in the U.S., Honolulu has the worst, followed by Los Angeles. In Europe, Londoners spend more than 83 hours a year in traffic.

But one lucky person could cut that down dramatically. The London Netflix office is hiring a tagger - someone to watch Netflix titles and categorize them as drama or cult sports movies - a job involving a commute to the couch.