Kickstarter Tater Salad Fund Is No Small Potatoes

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in Business is potato salad. Zack Brown created a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. That's where you raise investment capital from like-minded people online. Mr. Brown had two whimsical goals - to learn how to make potato salad and to raise $10 in order to do this. He'll be making a lot of potato salad because his campaign has brought in $70,000 and there are still 24 days left.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Yesterday, Brown told ABC he has no idea what to do with the money.

ZACK BROWN: Kickstarter has a terms of service that prohibit giving money directly to charities. But I've asked people on Twitter and I want to ask people here today just how we can take this moment, this campaign and this money and do the most good with it.

MONTAGNE: So just what does a potato salad backer get?

INSKEEP: Well, for the $10 investment you get to hang out with Mr. Brown in the kitchen while he makes the potato salad.

MONTAGNE: For $20, you'll get a potato salad-themed haiku.

INSKEEP: And any donation over $3 gets you a bite of the dish.

MONTAGNE: But it's not just potato salad on Kickstarter. You can also get someone to make you homemade ice cream or send you a pancake in the mail.

INSKEEP: You can also donate to Kickstarter campaigns that raise capital for different causes like providing books to kids or saving animal species. But those campaigns do not always come with comfort food. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.