Russian Officials Promise To Make U.S. Businesses Suffer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with reaction to sanctions against Russia. Russian officials are promising to make American businesses suffer. That's because President Obama has announced sanctions against major Russian companies in finance, defense and energy. Up until now, sanctions have focused on individuals who play a big role in Russian business and government. President Obama says Russia has failed to do what it can to end the conflict in Ukraine. He made his announcement just hours after the Pentagon said Russian troops once again have begun a buildup along their border with Ukraine. Leaders of the European Union, which has closer economic ties to Russia, announced much more limited measures yesterday.