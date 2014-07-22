Credit Suisse Reports $770 Million Loss

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with big losses at Credit Suisse - really big. The Swiss bank is reporting a net loss of more than $770 million for the second quarter. That's the biggest loss for the bank since the 2008 financial crisis. Much of the loss is due to a legal settlement with U.S. tax authorities. In May, the bank pleaded guilty to helping Americans evade U.S. taxes by hiding the money in Swiss accounts. Credit Suisse paid a fine of $2.6 billion.