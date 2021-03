LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a real estate merger. The nation's two biggest real estate listings websites have announced plans to merge. Zillow and Trulia have been competing in online real estate listings for nine years. Now Zillow has agreed to buy Trulia for $3.5 billion in stock. The two sides represent more than 60 percent of the total Internet traffic for online home listings. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.