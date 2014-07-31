Send Your Dearly Departed Dog Into Space

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Our last word in Business Today is all dogs go to space.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Commercial flight is an industry still in its infancy, though, for several years humans have been able to blast off in the afterlife.

WERTHEIMER: Cremains, the industry's turn for cremated remains, have been sent up on rockets, a service famously offered to Gene Roddenberry, the late creator of Star Trek. Now, a Houston company called Celestis is offering the chance for your pet to rest among the stars.

MONTAGNE: Beginning this fall, you can send a furry friend into the heavens for as little as $995. The remains are set up on vehicles already carrying scientific and commercial payloads, and there are a range of flight options.

WERTHEIMER: Celestis says Fido can go off in deep space, head for the moon, circle the globe, or take a quick trip up and return back to Earth, and presumably an honored spot in the backyard. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION. From NPR News, I'm Linda Wertheimer.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.