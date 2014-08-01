Never Mind The Cronut. Now There's An Ice Cream Sundae In A Can

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And today's Last Word in business - in the can. The creator of the cronut, the half-croissant, half-donut, is out with a new product - ice cream sundae in a can. It's a mix of vanilla, chocolate chip and root beer ice cream topped with cherries and marshmallows. The tin is lined with chocolate.

Five hundred of these canned desserts are for sale in the Hamptons for $15 each - with 20 percent going to charity. Though, as Fast Company points out, the metal will cause your ice cream to melt faster. Plus, unlike a cone, you can't eat the can.

WERTHEIMER: Now a note of thanks to a veteran of MORNING EDITION. Back in 1982, a young production assistant named Margaret Low first walked through the doors of NPR to work the overnight shift on this program.

MONTAGNE: Several years and a wedding later, Margaret Low Smith joined the staff of All Things Considered, working for many years as a senior producer. She had smarts, tenacity and grace - and ultimately, stepped up to run NPR's entire News division.

WERTHEIMER: Sadly, today is her final day.

MONTAGNE: We are going to miss her intelligence and her warmth. And we just wanted to say thank you, Margaret, for all you have given to NPR over these last 32 years.

WERTHEIMER: We wish you all the best. And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News.