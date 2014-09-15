Netflix Expands Into France

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with binge-watching in Europe. Video-streaming giant Netflix is expanding into France today, but the welcome so far has not been a warm one. Media outlets there are complaining that the California-based company will erode French culture. In an effort to sooth skeptics, the streaming service is producing an eight-part French political thriller, similar to its U.S. hit "House Of Cards." Ironically, the rights to the actual "House Of Cards" is owned by Canal+, Netflix's main French competitor. Later this month, the streaming service will launch into Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It is already available in over 40 countries, with some 50 million subscribers.