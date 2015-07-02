Man Offers Cheap Housing In Silicon Valley By Renting Out Backyard Tent

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Now we're going to meet a young entrepreneur.

JOHN POTTER: My name is John Potter and I've been using Airbnb to rent out my tent in the backyard.

SIEGEL: That's right. He is renting out a tent on Airbnb. This is in Mountain View, Calif. - Silicon Valley. But technically, it's not his backyard, it's his parents'.

POTTER: I put the listing up about a week and a half ago.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Potter, a 22-year-old Web developer, said it all started as a joke - until the booking requests started coming in.

POTTER: I'd say it's split pretty evenly between vacationers and tech-y people.

MARTIN: Tech-y people who get a new job, for instance, and need a cheap place to stay.

SIEGEL: Cheap is relative. To live in Potter's parents' backyard in a tent, it'll cost you $46 a night, or $960 a month.

MARTIN: But it is Silicon Valley - a single room can be in the $1,500 range, and hey, you may luck into a free meal.

POTTER: We will give you food if we happen to be cooking - no guarantee. You get Wi-Fi, electricity to charge your laptop with an extension cord.

SIEGEL: Also the tent features a sleeping bag and a crate for your clothes, and Potter and his parents will let you in the house for a shower once a day.

MARTIN: Good. Potter says booking inquiries are steady.

POTTER: I've already gotten a couple this morning, and the day isn't over.

SIEGEL: Since the listing's gone up, he's had two people rent the tent. User Dan from Massachusetts wrote on Airbnb that he loved his stay.

He said, quote, "the room is great and the location is better." He also enjoyed meeting the Potter family - bonus.