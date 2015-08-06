Even Those Jon Stewart Mocked Will Miss Him — Especially Arby's

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Tonight Jon Stewart is saying goodbye as host of "The Daily Show." He aimed his satire at many politicians and public figures, and as NPR's Jason Margolis reports, at least one well-known company.

JASON MARGOLIS, BYLINE: Jon Stewart had his favorite targets to skewer - George W. Bush, Donald Trump and the fast food chain Arby's.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE DAILY SHOW")

JON STEWART: Arby's.

(LAUGHTER)

STEWART: Isn't there anywhere else we can eat? Arby's. Arby's. Arby's. With sliced something. Technically it's food.

MARGOLIS: That compilation was actually part of an Arby's commercial that aired during Stewart's show last night. Chris Fuller, with Arby's, says they're not afraid to be part of the joke.

CHRIS FULLER: It's really no different than two college buddies. They'll say the meanest, nastiest things about each other and joke in the most awful way possible, but at the end of the day, they want to be in each other's wedding.

MARGOLIS: But he is making fun of your product, saying, hey, if you eat Arby's (laughter), it's really not good for you. Are you calling attention to this with the commercial?

FULLER: I don't think so. I think we're punctuating it with having some fun and showing that it is all done in a convivial spirit.

MARGOLIS: Arby's is doubling down on this strategy - they've also created a corned beef sandwich in Stewart's honor. Jason Margolis, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.