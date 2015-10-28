Episode 518: Your Organs, Please

Changing behavior is hard. That's something that organ donor advocates know firsthand. When the state of Michigan found itself with the lowest donor rate in the country, something had to change.

The state tried putting up billboards. Tabling at community fairs. Nothing worked. Today on the show: The story of one woman who found a way by partnering with one of the more hated American institutions.

Music: Jon Lemmon's "Wonder."

