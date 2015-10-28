© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Episode 518: Your Organs, Please

Published October 28, 2015 at 6:22 PM CDT

Changing behavior is hard. That's something that organ donor advocates know firsthand. When the state of Michigan found itself with the lowest donor rate in the country, something had to change.

The state tried putting up billboards. Tabling at community fairs. Nothing worked. Today on the show: The story of one woman who found a way by partnering with one of the more hated American institutions.

