40 Years Later, 'Mean' Joe Greene And Coca-Cola Kid Reunite

Good morning I'm Renee Montagne. A classic Super Bowl commercial from 1980 depicts Pittsburgh Steelers' Mean Joe Greene limping off the field, scowling. A kid approaches - offers him a Coke. Mean Joe gulps it down and with a big smile, tosses the kid his jersey - a sweet portrait of superstar and fan, and, of course, the transformative power of Coke. The kid, all grown up, and Mean Joe will reunite in a new commercial airing just ahead of Super Bowl 50. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.