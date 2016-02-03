Zika Virus Prompts Tata Motors To Rename New Car

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. The Indian carmaker Tata Motors is facing an awkward problem. They unveiled a new car last year, a curvaceous little hatchback named Zika. That was before the virus by the same name exploded as a public health emergency. The company was trying to come up with a name that sounded zippy. Now they're working on a new name. Zipcar of course is already taken. It's back to the drawing board.