Red Lobster For The Real Beyonce Lover In You

Good morning, I'm David Greene. I mean, why pay money for a Super Bowl ad? Red Lobster has seen a spike in business thanks, it seems, to Beyonce's new hit, "Formation," which she performed at halftime. In the song, she takes a guy to Red Lobster for dinner after they - well, listen to the song. But apparently, many people are craving Cheddar Bay biscuits. Red Lobster has seen a 33 percent boost in sales since the song dropped. The restaurant tweeted at Beyonce, quote, "thanks for one heck of a weekend."