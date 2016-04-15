Should Movie Theaters Allow Texting?

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. It's true, millennials are going to movies less often than their parents, and one of the biggest movie theater chains thinks a possible way to lure them back would be to allow them to use cell phones during a movie. The CEO of AMC Theaters told Variety, asking the youngest adults to turn on their cell phones is like asking them to cut off your left arm, which may be how strongly older adults feel about watching a movie amid the glow of cell phones.