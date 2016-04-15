© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Should Movie Theaters Allow Texting?

Published April 15, 2016 at 6:17 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. It's true, millennials are going to movies less often than their parents, and one of the biggest movie theater chains thinks a possible way to lure them back would be to allow them to use cell phones during a movie. The CEO of AMC Theaters told Variety, asking the youngest adults to turn on their cell phones is like asking them to cut off your left arm, which may be how strongly older adults feel about watching a movie amid the glow of cell phones. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Economy & Business