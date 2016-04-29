© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Cracker Jack's Prize In The Box Will Now Be Digitized

By Dana Farrington
Published April 29, 2016 at 1:43 PM CDT
You're going to have to work a little harder to get your Cracker Jack prize.
What do you get in Cracker Jack? A QR code, apparently.

The "Prize Inside" will no longer actually be inside the box, Frito-Lay has announced. Like so many other aspects of our lives, the prize will be digitized.

Download an app, scan a sticker inside the Cracker Jack box and access "baseball-inspired mobile digital experiences," the company said, launching the change ahead of baseball season. The packaging and logo will also be "contemporized."

On the Cracker Jack Facebook page, commenters were not impressed:

"An app is not a prize," one quipped.

"The backbone of Cracker Jack has always been a young child's treasure hunt......SHAME ON YOU," another proclaimed.

"Wow. In all my nearly 56 years on this planet, I have never been so disappointed in a product," said one woman.

Yet another wrote, simply: "Forget you."

A Facebook community with more than 1,000 likes is calling on Frito-Lay to "Put the PRIZE back in Cracker Jack."

