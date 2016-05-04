10-Year-Old Boy From Finland Hacks Instagram; Gets Rewarded

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. As a kid, you probably came up with all kinds of ways to make a few bucks - mow a lawn, sell some lemonade or, you know, hack into Instagram. One boy in Finland went with that last option.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, pays people who find bugs on its services. So when a young hacker, just 10 years old, found a way to delete other people's comments, he emailed Facebook and bam, $10,000 in his pocket. How will he use his riches? He's going to buy a new bike and a football. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.