A Company In Denver Has Created Wine For Dogs

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Next time you go to happy hour, maybe you should treat your best friend to a bowl of wine. A Denver-based company has created a wine for dogs. You have your choice of Zinfantail or Chardognay. The canine vino is not made with alcohol or grapes. It contains brewed peppermint or chamomile to give your pooch that mellow feeling.

The company recommends getting the OK from your vet first. And then feel free to take your lab to the lounge or your pug to the pub.