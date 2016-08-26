© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Episode 721: Unbuilding A City

Published August 26, 2016 at 6:05 PM CDT
North Bradford Street, Baltimore, MD.
Shrinking cities have a problem: Millions of abandoned, falling-apart houses. Often, knocking them down is the best solution. But it can be remarkably hard to do that.

On today's show, we visit a single block in Baltimore and figure out why it's so hard to knock down buildings — even when everybody wants them gone.

Music: "Sex Lies and Second Thoughts" and Elizabeth Cotten's "Take Me Back To Baltimore" from 'Shake Sugaree,' Smithsonian Folkways, Used by permission. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

