Episode 754: I'm So Happy For You!
Regret. Self-loathing. Jealousy. Love. Happy Valentine's Day! We have it all.
When we're not making podcasts, we're reading and watching and listening to stories on other podcasts and magazines and websites. And when we love something, we always ask, "Why didn't we do that?"
Today on the show, we bring you the little stories that we love so much we wish we had thought of them ourselves.
Our valentines go out to:
*Note: We got the whole idea from Bloomberg BusinessWeek's annual "Jealousy List." Yeah, we were jealous of it.
