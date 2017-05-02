© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

McDonald's Unveils Frork, Which Is Different From A Spork

Published May 2, 2017 at 6:03 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. McDonald's hopes you'll be so hungry you will eat the utensils. The chain that made its name selling food you eat with your bare hands is promoting a fork - actually, a frork. I think that's it - frork - F-R-O-R-K, a French fried fork. Instead of tines, the pointy parts of the fork, it has a hole where you stick French fries to look like tines. McDonald's calls the frork desperately innovative, which is true because sales are down. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Economy & Business