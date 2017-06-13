© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

The 51st State?

WAMU 88.5
Published June 13, 2017 at 9:06 AM CDT
People protest against the referendum for Puerto Rico political status in San Juan, on June 11, 2017. To become a true US state, to choose independence or to maintain the status quo: Puerto Ricans went to the polls to consider their political future in a non-binding referendum many have vowed to boycott.
People protest against the referendum for Puerto Rico political status in San Juan, on June 11, 2017. To become a true US state, to choose independence or to maintain the status quo: Puerto Ricans went to the polls to consider their political future in a non-binding referendum many have vowed to boycott.

Puerto Ricans are American citizens, without all the benefits of folks from the mainland. The island recently voted in favor of lobbying the U.S. government for statehood, though less than a third of the population cast ballots.

The U.S. territory faces a crushing debt, one that would be easier to resolve if it was a state. So why the low turnout? And should America treat Puerto Rico like a state, or a colony?

GUESTS

Julio Ricardo Varela, Co-host, “In The Thick”; contributor, Latino USA

Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan, Associate counsel, Latino Justice PRLDEF; president, National Lawyers Guild

Charles Venator-Santiago, Associate professor, Department of Political Science; University of Connecticut

Rafael Cox Alomar, Assistant professor of law, University of the District of Columbia

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Economy & Business