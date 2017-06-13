The 51st State?
Puerto Ricans are American citizens, without all the benefits of folks from the mainland. The island recently voted in favor of lobbying the U.S. government for statehood, though less than a third of the population cast ballots.
The U.S. territory faces a crushing debt, one that would be easier to resolve if it was a state. So why the low turnout? And should America treat Puerto Rico like a state, or a colony?
GUESTS
Julio Ricardo Varela, Co-host, “In The Thick”; contributor, Latino USA
Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan, Associate counsel, Latino Justice PRLDEF; president, National Lawyers Guild
Charles Venator-Santiago, Associate professor, Department of Political Science; University of Connecticut
Rafael Cox Alomar, Assistant professor of law, University of the District of Columbia
