How To Sell Things And Influence People

Social media has changed the way we interact with a lot of things: television, dating and, of course, advertising.

Influencers are able to parlay a single Instagram post into as much as $50,000, and this year Forbes began releasing a Top Influencers list, acknowledging those who are at the forefront of lifestyle branding.

What risks are involved, and how has social media become social marketing?

GUESTS

Britt Aboutaleb, Editor in Chief, Racked

Mary Engle, Associate Director of Advertising Practice, Federal Trade Commission

Wynter Mitchell, Content and influencer strategist, Pablo Jobs

Danielle Kurtzleben, Politics reporter, NPR

Jake Horowitz, Co-founder, editor-at-large, Mic

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.