Helping The Poor Put Dinner On The Table Without Giving Them A Seat At The Table

When President Donald Trump told an audience in Iowa that he didn’t want poor people in Cabinet positions, his remark was met with … applause.

An estimated 40 million Americans live in poverty and appealing to their plight was once par for the course in politics. But who in Washington is looking out for poor communities today? And are the wealthy best-suited to design policies and programs that will give people the resources they need to rise out of poverty?

GUESTS

Terrence McCoy, Reporter, Washington Post

Joan Maya Mazelis, Assistant professor of sociology, Rutgers University – Camden; author, “Surviving Poverty: Creating Sustainable Ties Among The Poor”

Michele Gilman, Professor of law; director of the Saul Ewing Civil Advocacy Clinic; co-director of the Center on Applied Feminism, University of Baltimore

Robert Doar, Fellow in poverty studies, American Enterprise Institute

