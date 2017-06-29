© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

A Conversation With Governor John Hickenlooper

Published June 29, 2017 at 10:30 AM CDT
Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) (L) and Gov. John Kasich, (R-OH) in a news conference on the Senate healthcare bill on June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper took an unusual path to politics. A former geologist and beer brewer, he’s now a leading voice on reviving local economies.

We’ll talk to him about the pros and cons of Colorado’s strong economic growth and why he’s teaming up with Republican Governor John Kasich of Ohio to fight against the GOP’s health care plan.

GUESTS

Governor John Hickenlooper, Democratic governor of Colorado; former mayor of Denver, beer brewer and geologist

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

