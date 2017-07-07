Friday News Roundup - International

In a speech in Poland before a two-day “Group of 20” summit in Europe, President Trump makes the case for defending Western civilization against challenges posed by terrorism. And the world responds to North Korea after Pyongyang tests an intercontinental ballistic missile. It’s the global edition of the Friday News Roundup.

GUESTS

Mark Landler, White House correspondent, The New York Times; author of “Alter Egos: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and the Twilight Struggle Over American Power”

Susan Glasser, Chief international affairs columnist, Politico

Matthew Lee, Diplomatic writer, Associated Press

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.