How An $89 Hoodie Could Change American Manufacturing

What does it mean to be made in America?

San Francisco-based clothier American Giant sells apparel for men and women, all manufactured in the U.S. It’s not cheap. The company’s popular hoodie retails at around $90. So, is it worth it to be American-made?

We talk with American Giant CEO Bayard Winthrop about why he focuses on more than the bottom line in his business.

Bayard Winthrop, Founder and CEO, American Giant, an online apparel company with a mission to manufacture clothes in America

