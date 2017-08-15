CEOs Cut Ties With Trump
The CEOs of Merck, Intel and Under Armour resigned their positions on the White House American Manufacturing Council this week. The three condemned the hate groups that attracted violence to a recent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — something President Donald Trump has been criticized for not doing in a timely way.
What will the absence of these CEOs mean for the president’s business council? And what does the council do anyway?
GUESTS
Justin Sink, White House reporter, Bloomberg News; @justinsink
For more, visit http://the1a.org.
© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.
Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.