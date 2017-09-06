Big Business Pushes Back On DACA

If the government wants to deport a Microsoft employee who has benefited from DACA, “it’s going to have to go through us to get that person,” Microsoft President Brad Smith told NPR.

More than 400 CEOs of companies, big and small, oppose President Donald Trump’s decision to end the immigration program. But apart from signing letters and defending individual employees, what can businesses do?

GUESTS

Dave Gilboa, Co-CEO and co-founder, Warby Parker

Neil Blumenthal, Co-CEO and co-founder, Warby Parker

