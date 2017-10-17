Today Is The Day To End Poverty (Literally)

October 17 is the United Nations’ International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Nearly 11 percent of the world’s population lives on less than two dollars a day, according to the World Bank. And that’s an improvement. The World Bank says more than a billion people have moved out of poverty since 1990.

We ask what worked for that billion, and what would it take to improve the outlook for the world’s poorest people.

GUESTS

Kristalina Georgieva, CEO, the World Bank

