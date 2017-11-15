© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Episode 805: War And Peace And Cows

By Gregory Warner
Published November 15, 2017 at 2:02 PM CST
In this photo taken Monday, July 31, 2017, a young South Sudanese boy learns how to take care of cattle at a camp outside the town of Rumbek, South Sudan. Cows are used for payments and dowries, which Human Rights Watch calls a "key driver of child marriage" as families see daughters as a source of wealth. (AP Photo/Mariah Quesada)

If you're in South Sudan and something big happens in your life — you get married, you buy property or pay a penalty for a crime — cows are most likely involved. Cows are currency and credit card and bank account rolled into one. In South Sudan, banks can go bankrupt — cows are more reliable. At least that's how it used to be.

But in 2013, war broke out in South Sudan. Armed militias invaded and rampaged villages. They burned homes to the ground and attacked women, children and babies. They also undertook the largest cattle heist that anyone can remember. Now when survivors tell stories of their experiences, one thing they all speak about is how will they ever return home - or find peace - without cows?

Today on the show: Gregory Warner of NPR's podcast Rough Translation goes to South Sudan to find the missing cows.

Gregory Warner is the host of NPR's Rough Translation, a podcast about how things we're talking about in the United States are being talked about in some other part of the world. Whether interviewing a Ukrainian debunker of Russian fake news, a Japanese apology broker navigating different cultural meanings of the word "sorry," or a German dating coach helping a Syrian refugee find love, Warner's storytelling approach takes us out of our echo chambers and leads us to question the way we talk about the world. Rough Translation has received the Lowell Thomas Award from the Overseas Press Club and a Scripps Howard Award.
