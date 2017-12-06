© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Loopholes And Deficits

By Cardiff Garcia,
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published December 6, 2017 at 2:44 PM CST
1,000,000,000,000

When Republicans launched their tax push this fall, they said, here's the plan: We are going to lower taxes for people and companies. And part of the way we're going to pay for that is by getting rid of loopholes and special deductions and lots of little perks hiding in the tax code.

Today on the show: What happened to that plan, and what it says about the way our tax code works.

